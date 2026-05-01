Proposed Medical Aid Reforms Spark Fears of Healthcare Crisis in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s proposed overhaul of medical aid regulations has sparked fierce debate, with industry players warning that the changes could trigger rising healthcare costs, reduced access, and the collapse of private medical cover for thousands of citizens.

At the centre of the dispute is a proposed amendment to Statutory Instrument 330 of 2000, which seeks to bar medical aid societies from owning or operating healthcare facilities,a move lawmakers say is meant to curb conflicts of interest but which critics argue could destabilise the sector.

Addressing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health, Cimas Health Group Chief Operating Officer Thando Kembo framed the issue as one of public interest rather than corporate control.

“This is not about institutions. It is about access, affordability, and the rights of ordinary Zimbabweans to healthcare,” Kembo told legislators.

She emphasised that medical aid societies are voluntary associations formed by citizens pooling resources to secure healthcare in a system where public services are overstretched, and private care remains out of reach for many.

Industry data presented to Parliament shows that less than 10 per cent of Zimbabwe’s population is covered by medical aid, leaving over 13 million people without formal private healthcare protection.

The proposed reforms target what is known as “vertical integration” — where medical aid providers also own clinics, pharmacies, or hospitals.

Critics of the amendment argue that this model emerged as a response to systemic failures, including tariff disputes, medicine shortages, and limited capacity in public healthcare facilities.

Kembo said medical aid societies invested in service provision “as a last-resort access strategy, not as a commercial power play,” particularly during economic downturns when private providers withdrew services or imposed unpredictable fees.

Industry submissions further argue that vertical integration helps stabilise costs by allowing funders to negotiate tariffs and shield members from excessive charges — a balance that could be lost if the reforms are enacted.

A policy briefing submitted alongside the parliamentary hearings warns of a potential “collapse cascade” if the amendment is implemented.

The report outlines a scenario in which separating medical aid funds from service providers could lead to:

Uncontrolled pricing by healthcare providers

Rising subscription costs for members

Declining membership as affordability worsens

Eventual collapse of medical aid schemes

Without cost controls, tariffs could spike dramatically, with projections suggesting increases of up to 800 per cent under a deregulated environment.

Zimbabwe’s healthcare financing model is already under pressure.

Medical aid contributions average between US$55 and US$65 per member per month, while utilisation rates exceed recommended levels and claims ratios often surpass 90 per cent, according to submissions to Parliament.

At the same time, the country is considered one of the most expensive healthcare destinations in the region, with growing numbers of patients seeking treatment in countries such as South Africa, Zambia, and India.

Stakeholders argue that banning vertically integrated models could undermine Zimbabwe’s commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by removing one of the few mechanisms that currently helps control costs and expand access.

“Removing society-owned facilities does not fix tariff inflation. It removes one of the few effective tools keeping costs in check,” Kembo warned.

The likely outcome, she added, would be higher contributions, reduced benefits, and declining access to care — particularly for low-income earners.

Rather than a blanket ban, industry players are urging Parliament to adopt a regulatory approach that addresses conflicts of interest while preserving investment in healthcare infrastructure.

They point to international models in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, where vertically integrated systems exist but are governed through transparency rules, tariff oversight, and competition laws rather than outright prohibition.

Parliament now faces a critical policy choice: whether to dismantle integrated healthcare models in the name of regulation, or to refine oversight mechanisms while maintaining existing structures.

For millions of Zimbabweans already struggling to access affordable healthcare, the outcome could have far-reaching consequences — not only for the cost of treatment, but for whether care is accessible at all.