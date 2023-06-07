PSL Announces Temporary Football Break for Maintenance and Stadium Refurbishments

The Premier Soccer League (PSL), has with immediate effect suspended all Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches to allow for maintenance of the National Sports Stadium.

This season eight PSL teams have had to make use of the giant stadium as their home ground leaving the pitch to wear out as result of over usage.

Announcing the latest developments, PSL communications manager Kudzai Bare said football activities will resume on July 1 2023.

“This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is taking a break with immediate effect and will resume on the 1st of July 2023. This has been necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the National Sports Stadium and to allow the playing field to regenerate,” said Bare

Moreover, the PSL has taken into account the refurbishment works currently underway in Harare, Kariba and Mutare.

“We also expect refurbishment works at Rufaro, Nyamhunga and Sakubva stadia to be completed before we resume Castle Lager PSL matches.” she added

During the break, teams will have an opportunity to strategize, regroup, and recharge for the second half of the season.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders currently sit on top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with 22 points from 12 games followed by Chicken Inn with 21 points from the same number of matches.

Black Rhinos, Green Fuel and ZPC Kariba sit in the relegation zone with 6, 10 and 11 points respectively.

