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ZIFA Suspends Referee After Controversial PSL Decision

The local football governing body has suspended a match official for six weeks following a controversial decision in a Premier Soccer League fixture.

The Zimbabwe Football Association said referee Toddy Matenga would be barred from officiating matches from Matchday 8 to Matchday 13.

In a statement, Zifa said the suspension followed a report by a match commissioner into a league match between Hunters FC and Caps United FC played at Rufaro Stadium on 11 April 2026.

The official was found to have made an incorrect decision that affected the outcome of the match, according to the statement.

Zifa said the sanction was imposed in line with Article 22 of the Referees Code of Conduct.

The association added that it remained committed to upholding “high standards of integrity, professionalism and accountability in match officiating”.

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