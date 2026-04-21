‘New Era’ for Zimbabwe Football as ZIFA Chief Calls for Unity

Nqobile Magwizi

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe Football Association president Nqobile Magwizi has called for greater unity among stakeholders,saying the sport is entering a “new era” that will depend on collective effort to succeed.

Speaking to journalists, Magwizi said the growing cooperation within the game is laying the foundation for long-term progress.

“We are seeing a new era for football in Zimbabwe where stakeholders are beginning to work closely with each other,” he said adding that the goal is to create “something that we all own”.

He said rebuilding the sport would require input from across the football community warning that administrators alone cannot drive change.

“The executive cannot do it alone. It needs everyone to work together… to build a strong football ecosystem,” he said.

Magwizi also revealed that the association has drawn up a busy football calendar running through to December aimed at unlocking the country’s potential on the global stage.

He said preparations are underway for the Munhumutapa Challenge Cup with draws expected to begin soon across provinces, regions and local zones.

Matches are set to follow shortly afterwards.

Describing the developments as a “landmark”, Magwizi said the transition from planning to implementation marked a significant step in improving football structures and administration.

He also expressed optimism over efforts to upgrade the country’s stadiums saying authorities were pushing for progress on renovations.

“We are lobbying aggressively and are very hopeful that within the next two months there will be progress,” he said.

Zimbabwe has faced challenges in recent years including concerns over infrastructure and governance but football authorities say renewed cooperation could help restore the game’s fortunes.