Murwira Says University Fees Will Not Exceed ZWL$5000

Higher and Tertiary education minister, Professor Amon Murwira has assured the nation that government will not approve the recent proposals by state universities to hike tuition fees to as high as ZWL$15000.

Most state universities including the Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University released circulars with revised tuition fees.

GZU) director of information, Anderson Chipatiso yesterday confirmed the institution had increased tuition fees for block release students from $1 300 to between $9 600 and $15 000, depending on the degree level.

“Indeed, fees for block release programmes were increased,” said Chipatiso adding that the prevailing economic challenges necessitated the adjustment.

Bu Murwira said government was not going to approve anything in excess of ZWL$5000.

“Even after the review, the fees are not likely to exceed $5 000. Government will not approve exorbitant hikes,” said Murwira.

Meanwhile, Midlands State University (MSU) has postponed its block, visiting and weekend classes which were expected to commence next week over unknown reasons.