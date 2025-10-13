PSL Drags Ngezi Platinum Stars and Coach Chiragwi Before Disciplinary Panel

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has summoned Ngezi Platinum Stars and their head coach Takesure Chiragwi to appear before its Disciplinary Committee following a heated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos FC at Rufaro Stadium.

In a statement, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare confirmed that both the club and the coach face charges of misconduct and actions considered detrimental to the spirit of the game.

“Mr Takesure Chiragwi’s charges include violent and disorderly conduct as well as improper behaviour likely to bring the game of football into disrepute,” said Bare.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are accused of disrupting the normal proceedings of the match while members of the technical team and players are alleged to have engaged in improper conduct during the encounter.

The disciplinary hearing is set for Tuesday, 28 October 2025, at 5:30 PM at the PSL offices in Harare.

Although the league did not provide details of the incidents under review, the hearing is expected to determine what sanctions if any, will be imposed on Chiragwi and the club.

Reports from the match suggest that the game was marred by tense moments with altercations and disputes over refereeing decisions leading to heated exchanges between team officials.

The PSL has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct urging clubs and coaches to maintain professionalism on and off the field.

“The Premier Soccer League reminds all clubs and officials to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the integrity and values of the game,” Bare added.