PSL Probes Yadah FC Dressing Room Assault on Goalkeeper

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has launched an investigation into shocking allegations that Yadah FC goalkeeper Godknows Gurure was assaulted by a club board member following the team’s 3-2 defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Chaos reportedly erupted in the changing room after Friday’s match where Gurure was accused of conceding “soft goals” in the second-half collapse.

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) condemned the attack, describing it as “cowardly” and a stain on the game.

“We are deeply outraged by the shocking incident in which Yadah FC goalkeeper Godknows Gurure was physically assaulted inside the changing room by a board member of his own club. This cowardly act of violence is utterly unacceptable and brings shame to the game. The changing room is meant to be a safe space for players, not a place where they are attacked by those who should be supporting them,” FUZ said in a statement.

According to reports, the assault was allegedly led by Yadah FC board member Spencer Muvadi assisted by two other men.

Gurure is said to have suffered head injuries during the altercation.

PSL communications and media liaison officer, Kudzai Bare, confirmed receipt of a formal complaint from FUZ and stressed that the matter is being taken seriously.

“The League has requested detailed reports from Yadah FC in addition to the match reports in order to establish the facts surrounding this incident. The safety, security and welfare of players, officials and all stakeholders remain our top priority, and appropriate measures will be taken in line with our rules and regulations once all relevant reports have been reviewed.” Bare said.

The PSL said it would not make further comment until investigations are complete.