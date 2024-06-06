COSAFA Cup Postponement Shakes Up Premier Soccer League Schedule

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the resumption of its Castle Lager matches following the unexpected postponement of the 2024 COSAFA tournament.

According to Kudzai Bare, the PSL communications and media liaison officer, matches will restart on Saturday, June 15, 2024. An updated fixture schedule will be released soon.

This announcement comes in the wake of the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) confirming on Tuesday the postponement of the men’s tournament, originally scheduled for June 14-22.

The annual COSAFA Cup Championships, aimed at developing Southern African football teams, will still occur this year, with new dates to be determined soon.

“After discussions with various stakeholders, we are exploring a new set of dates for the 2024 COSAFA Cup and will provide an update in due course,” said COSAFA

The rescheduled dates are expected to fall in June or July, ensuring optimal exposure and a high-quality competition to advance regional football.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) had already started preparations for the tournament, with the Premier Soccer League taking a three-week break to accommodate the event.

Interim coach Jairos Tapera had named a 23-man squad for the regional football tournament.

With the COSAFA Cup now postponed, the PSL’s immediate focus shifts back to the domestic league.

The forthcoming updated fixture list will clarify the new schedule and ensure that the league proceeds smoothly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

