PSL Matches to Resume After COSAFA Postponement

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) has officially announced the resumption of its matches on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

This follows the temporary suspension of the league due to the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament. Kudzai Bare, the Communications and Media Liaison Officer for the PSL, said an updated fixture schedule will be released soon.

Bare, in the press release, stated, “This serves to advise that following the postponement of the 2024 COSAFA tournament, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches will now resume on Saturday, 15 June 2024. An updated fixture schedule will be circulated soon.”

The 2024 COSAFA Cup, originally scheduled to take place in late May and early June, faced unforeseen logistical challenges, leading to its postponement.

Consequently, the PSL had to temporarily halt its fixtures to accommodate the international tournament. With the new dates for the COSAFA Cup still being finalized, the PSL has taken proactive steps to resume its matches, ensuring the continuity of the domestic football calendar.

