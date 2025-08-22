PSL to Honour Late Tendai Ndoro with Moment of Silence Before Matchday 26 Fixtures

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe a moment of silence in tribute to the late former Warriors forward, Tendai Ndoro, ahead of all Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 26 fixtures.

In a statement, the PSL said the gesture recognises Ndoro’s significant contribution to Zimbabwean football, noting that he “distinguished himself as a talented player who entertained fans during his career.”

“The PSL extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire football community. May his soul rest in peace,” the league wrote.

Ndoro, who earned admiration for his skill and dedication on the field, leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire young footballers across Zimbabwe.

The former Warriors striker was found unresponsive at his Johannesburg apartment on Monday and his body is expected in the country for burial this weekend.