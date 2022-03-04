RAHA Liquid Telecom Unveils Its New Identity, Liquid Intelligent Technologies In Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania/ — RAHA Liquid Telecom today officially unveils its new identity – Liquid Intelligent Technologies (www.Liquid.Tech), a business of Cassava Technologies. This rebrand is part of the extensive business transformation from being just a telecommunications service provider to a full one-stop-shop technology group for local businesses.

Over the last two decades, Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading pan-African digital infrastructure provider with an extensive network spanning over 100,000 KM. RAHA’s rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies highlights the organisation’s commitment to digitally transform the continent through its Cloud business, Cyber Security services in addition to its existing telecoms and connectivity capability.

Denny Marandure, CEO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies Tanzania, said: “The evolution of the RAHA Liquid Telecom brand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies opens up numerous opportunities and is a step towards the creation of a digitally-led economy. Liquid has always believed that Public-Private partnerships are critical for economic development, and our organisation has successfully partnered with governments across the continent. We are looking forward to partnering with the Government to help reach the ambitious goals set that are the foundation of Tanzania’s long-term success.”

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent.

With the future of network security-driven from the cloud, Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ recently launched its Cyber Security business unit, which uniquely delivers security at its core, protecting your business’s data throughout its lifecycle.

Commenting on the rebrand, Adil Youssefi, Regional CEO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies East African Markets, said, “This rebrand is our reaffirmation to all our customers in Tanzania that we are a one-stop-shop technology service provider bringing intelligent services such as Cloud Computing, Managed Services, Cyber Security. We have brought intelligent technologies to the rest of the continent, and we are confident that our presence in Tanzania will ensure a digitally connected future for all Tanzanians.”