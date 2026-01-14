Rain Turns Harare Roads into Death Traps

By Cynthia Java

Heavy rains have worsened the state of Harare’s already damaged roads turning daily travel into a dangerous ordeal for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Across the city, non-functioning traffic lights, flood leaving motorists with little warning before their vehicles crash into them. Several traffic lights remain out of order at busy intersections.

During rainfall, visibility drops sharply and motorists struggle to determine right of way, resulting in sudden stops, near-collisions and mounting frustration.

Commuter omnibus drivers say the situation becomes especially risky for pedestrians.

“People rush to cross because of the rain.At the same time, cars are swerving to avoid flooded potholes, and that is how pedestrians end up being hit,” said Bright Gwenzi who operates in the central business district.

Some drivers have also accused police of worsening the chaos. They say enforcement operations targeting commuter omnibuses and unlicensed drivers often lead to high-speed chases increasing the risk of accidents.

“Police motorbikes should stop causing chaos. It would be better if they just take number plates and deal with the issue later, instead of creating confusion that puts lives at risk,” said Obey Masiya, another commuter omnibus driver in Harare.

Motorists say enforcement has continued even as road conditions deteriorate. Some claim they have been fined for crossing red lights at intersections where traffic lights are malfunctioning or delayed.

Vehicle damage is also on the rise. Drivers report broken suspensions, burst tyres and bent rims after hitting potholes hidden by rainwater.

Many are questioning why they continue to pay taxes while roads remain in disrepair.

“If my car is damaged, the police will charge me yet the roads are not being fixed and I pay taxes every month,” said Gwenzi.

The Combined Harare Residents Association says the city council has been slow to act. Its director, Rueben Akili, said drainage maintenance should have been carried out last year.

“The local authority has not been proactive. This work should have been done around April or June, but now they are just firefighting because of flooding and public outcry.” Akili said

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said the city has met with the Environmental Management Agency, Civil Protection Unit and central government to address flooding including cleaning drainage systems to move water out of the central business district.

He added that the council is working with the Zimbabwe National Road Administration and the Ministry of Transport on a plan to repair potholes caused by heavy rains.

“I assure you that by next week, we will have a better plan to deal with bad roads,” Mafume said.

Beyond accidents and damage, motorists say potholes have become hotspots for criminal attacks particularly at night or during heavy rain when vehicles are forced to slow down.

“Criminals take advantage when you slow down to avoid potholes. They attack cars during the rain or at night,” said Memory Shaya, a motorist.

Residents warn that without urgent repairs and proper traffic control, the rainy season will continue to turn Harare’s roads into a serious threat.

For many, travelling during the rains is no longer just about reaching a destination — but about staying alive.