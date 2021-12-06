Rape Accused T Freddy Trial Date Set

Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga has set the 6th of January 2022 as the trial date for rape accused Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Prophet Tapiwa Freddy after the state announced it was ready with its witnesses.

T Freddy was arrested last month and charged with raping a 33 year old ZBC radio presenter Rutendo Makuti.

According to the state, Makuti’s husband fell ill in November 2019, prompting her to seek spiritual help from T Freddy.

However, after the prayers, her husband’s health did not improve.

T Freddy is alleged to have invited the complainant to his workplace where he gave her US$2 500 to ferry her husband to Karanda Hospital for medical attention.

However, barely a week later, complainant’s husband died in hospital and the accused person offered assistance towards the burial.

The complainant told the police that in 2020, T Freddy proposed love to her and she turned him down.

T Freddy, the police were told, then asked to accompany the complainant to visit her son in the rural areas, to which she agreed.

They returned to Harare with the son, arriving at Makuti’s Mt Pleasant Heights home in the evening.

The self-styled prophet allegedly told the complainant it was late and requested to sleep.

The court heard that while they were sleeping, he forced himself on Makuti and continued to rape her every time he paid her a visit.