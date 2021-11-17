Residents Petition Parliament Over By-Elections

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has petitioned Parliament to summon the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to clear the confusion over the holding of by-elections.

By-elections were suspended following the advent of COVID-19 pandemic last year with government saying the decision was meant to curb infections by avoiding gatherings.

However, during the period, many seats in Parliament became vacant following the recalling of MDC-Alliance party members by the Douglas Mwonzora led faction.

“The Petitioner beseeches the Parliament of Zimbabwe to protect the Constitution and democratic governance in Zimbabwe, ensure that the provisions of the supreme law are upheld and that the State and all institutions and agencies of government at every level act constitutionally and in the national interest and account to Parliament by exercising its constitutional mandate to – (1) Reconsider S.I. 225A/2020 in light of the fact that COVID-19 has visibly slowed down,’

“(2) Require ZEC and the Ministry of Health to appear before Parliament to clear the discord and dispel the speculation around the holding of by-elections (3) Require ZEC to appear before Parliament to publish plans and measures to hold by-elections while enforcing the observance of strict COVID-19 guidelines,” read the petition

The residents association says the suspension of by-elections paralyses the oversight and representative functions of elected leaders.

“Concerned that the discord over who authorises or suspends the holding of by-elections affects the credibility of elections and is contrary to promoting democracy and relevant human rights, and is non-compliant with international instruments that govern the conduct of democratic elections to which Zimbabwe is a signatory and a party.

“The continued suspension of by-elections now infringes a greater interest than it is intended to uphold: the right to participate in regular elections, a right which is at the core of democracy and a fundamental value of our Constitution. Deprives citizens of adequate representation, creates a leadership vacuum and paralyses the oversight and representative functions of elected leadership.” said CHRA