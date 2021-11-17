fbpx

Social Media Reacts To Mary Chiwenga’s Incarceration

By Lemuel chekai

The 10-day detention of Mary Mubaiwa, former wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, for medical examination at Harare remand prison, despite her obvious health condition, has outraged Zimbabwe’s social media community.

Mary, who is visibly unwell as she is infested by wounds all over her body, was detained for 10 days at the Harare remand prison by Magistrate Lazini Ncube, yesterday.

Previous medical examinations carried by two doctors revealed contradicting outcomes, prompting her 10 day detention.

Mary has frequented the courts since her nasty separation with Chiwenga despite being in visibly frail shape answering to a plethora of charges which includes attempted murder, assault and externalization of funds.

Reacting to the development, a section on social media called for churches, who last week barred South African media personality, Somizi Mhlongo from entering the country due to his sexuality, to once again push for “moral suasion.”

“As a Christian, all i can say now is; “May the Lord heal and forgive Mary Mubaiwa- Chiwenga!” They are all quiet, waiting to do a press conference for Somizi or Chamisa’s joke,” Twitter user The AgroKing said.
“Now it’s time for the Christian community to speak out but they are quiet. It’s amazing how they rush to speak on nonsensical issues,” Facebook Raby Rabyson also alluded while many were left to wonder the amount of hurt ordinary citizens would be subjected to when it is going this way for the “elite”.

 

“The cruelty of what Marry is experiencing at the hands of her husband who is a whole vice president of the nation is a reflection of who he is..an unforgiving, heartless man.And this man is our leader😢If he can take the mother of his children to hell and back kuzoti a mere Zim citizen” Josphine Whata-Chakweva said.

“This kind of #WICKEDNESS is absolutely AMAZING, these people they nolonger have a heart of flesh but of stone! In all that she has gone through nobody really finds it in their hearts to let this poor woman go and get help‼️ Am amazed at this level of WICKEDNESS no wonder the Bible says ,”the heart of man is DESPERATELY WICKED, who can know it”…..they have fulfilled Scripture,” Makarios MG added.

