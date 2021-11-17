Social Media Reacts To Mary Chiwenga’s Incarceration

The 10-day detention of Mary Mubaiwa, former wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, for medical examination at Harare remand prison, despite her obvious health condition, has outraged Zimbabwe’s social media community.

Mary, who is visibly unwell as she is infested by wounds all over her body, was detained for 10 days at the Harare remand prison by Magistrate Lazini Ncube, yesterday.

Previous medical examinations carried by two doctors revealed contradicting outcomes, prompting her 10 day detention.

Mary has frequented the courts since her nasty separation with Chiwenga despite being in visibly frail shape answering to a plethora of charges which includes attempted murder, assault and externalization of funds.

Reacting to the development, a section on social media called for churches, who last week barred South African media personality, Somizi Mhlongo from entering the country due to his sexuality, to once again push for “moral suasion.”

“As a Christian, all i can say now is; “May the Lord heal and forgive Mary Mubaiwa- Chiwenga!” They are all quiet, waiting to do a press conference for Somizi or Chamisa’s joke,” Twitter user The AgroKing said. “Now it’s time for the Christian community to speak out but they are quiet. It’s amazing how they rush to speak on nonsensical issues,” Facebook Raby Rabyson also alluded while many were left to wonder the amount of hurt ordinary citizens would be subjected to when it is going this way for the “elite”.