Rising Star M.G Hkh Strikes a Chord with Soulful, Honest Sound

Zimbabwe’s music landscape is witnessing the emergence of a powerful new voice in Prince Peter Moyo. Known by his stage name M.G Hkh, Moyo is a 27-year-old artist whose honest lyrics and soulful melodies are resonating deeply with listeners across the country and beyond.

M.G Hkh’s rise has been anything but ordinary. His music is a raw reflection of his personal experiences — love, heartbreak, loss, and perseverance — all wrapped in a unique sound that blends emotional depth with melodic rap. Inspired by international artists such as Rod Wave, M.G Hkh has created a style that is both global and deeply rooted in his own reality.

His recent string of releases showcases this journey. On May 30, he dropped “Hard to Change,” a powerful track that speaks to the struggle of self-growth and staying grounded in a fast-changing world. Just a few days later, on June 4, he released “Love You No More,” a heartbreak ballad that dives into the pain of letting go. Another standout song, “Rufu Runopedza Part 2,” released on May 22, explores themes of grief and remembrance, touching many fans who have experienced personal loss.

Part of M.G Hkh’s appeal lies in his creative approach to music-making. He has incorporated international instrumentals and open verses to build his own sound, adding a Zimbabwean flair to global beats. His verse on “Darknight” with Kocky ka, as well as his rendition of DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” are clear examples of how he’s blending his voice with well-known productions while making them uniquely his own.

Outside the studio, M.G Hkh has faced challenges that have only deepened his artistic perspective. He recently ended a relationship with girlfriend Alice Munyika, citing differences in values and priorities. While the split was personal, it appears to have influenced his music, adding new emotional layers to his lyrics.

He has also navigated difficulties within his record label, yet continues to push forward, determined to remain authentic and true to his craft. For M.G Hkh, music isn’t just a career — it’s an outlet, a testimony, and a way of life.

With a growing fan base and anticipation building around his upcoming work, the future looks bright for this young artist. His ability to connect with audiences through honest storytelling and soulful expression sets him apart as one of the most promising talents to watch in Zimbabwe’s music scene.

M.G Hkh may be just getting started, but his music is already leaving a lasting impact — one heartfelt verse at a time.