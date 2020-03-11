Russia Provide Food To Drought Affected Communities In Zim

HARARE – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of US$1.5 million from the Russia Federation to assist more than 100,000 people in Hwange, Nkayi and Zvishavane districts, who are among the worst affected by severe drought and food insecurity in the country.

Today the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Zimbabwe, Nikolai V. Krasilnikov officially handed over food purchased with its contribution to the WFP, at their warehouse in Harare. WFP Country Representative & Director Eddie Rowe received the generous contribution and showcased the consignment of wheat, split peas and vegetable oil, it has allowed the agency to procure.

“This assistance represents a good example of the concerted efforts of the international community. It is being implemented with the most effective management of the UN World Food Programme. From the Russian side it is being reinforced with the investment projects and other forms of cooperation based on the deeply rooted relations of the friendship and solidarity between Russia and Zimbabwe. On aggregate this assistance is to benefit the Second Republic in its sustainable socio-economic development,” said Ambassador Nikolai V. Krasilnikov.

The Russian Federation’s contribution comes in the wake of a plea for funds by WFP, which is working to provide 4.1 million people in Zimbabwe with emergency food assistance amid the country’s current hunger crisis. Yet more than US$104 million is still required for WFP to provide people with life-saving food aid during the peak of this year’s lean season.

“WFP’s top priority is to meet urgent humanitarian needs for millions of hungry Zimbabweans. With this generous contribution from the Russian Federation, we have been able to purchase over 1,000 metric tonnes of food to support some of the most vulnerable people in the worst hit areas of the country,” said Eddie Rowe, WFP Zimbabwe Country Representative & Director.

The country is experiencing its worst hunger crisis in at least a decade. This timely support from the people of Russia will make a huge difference in the lives of families here who are trying to make it through the lean season.”