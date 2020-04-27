SA’s Biggest Hit-Makers Go Head-To-Head Live on Castle Lite Unlocks In Bed With…

An extra-cold battle is coming your way on Wednesday 29 April 2020 as Castle Lite puts two of the biggest music producers in South Africa against each other on the third instalment of Castle Lite Unlocks In Bed With.

For this episode, the brand is switching things up and bringing you a fierce row in a battle of the beat-makers that will send chills down your spine. Come Wednesday, 19:30 on the CastleLiteSA YouTube channel, DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa will go head to head during this epic star-studded livestream hosted by DJ Zinhle and a performance by 2019 breakout star.

DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa will step into the ring, each with an armour of their own unique sounds bringing influences from two distinct parts of the country into one livestream. Episode 3 of Unlocks In Bed With promises to be an extra-cold battle as both producers are highly accomplished musicians, record label owners, DJs, hitmakers, have both been a part of a musical group and are known to sing/rap on their songs.

South African musical icon DJ Tira not only makes hits, but his record label has also introduced South Africans to more hitmakers than be can counted. He is the personality of any song he is featured on and with a 20-year strong career that boasts awards, chart-topping hits year after year and record-smashing sales, Tira is sure to be a fierce component.

Not to be outdone, DJ Maphorisa has not only churned out the biggest hits of the past 2 years, he too can boast about discovering the nation’s most sought-after producers and DJs. Maphorisa has recently come to be affectionately known as Lawd Phori, a name that tells you just how revered he is. Since his breakout moment in 2013, he has worked with, and performed alongside top-rated musicians around the world and also produced countless hits including his collaboration with American super group, Major Lazer on the 2017 African anthem Particula, which topped the charts across 17 countries in Africa and saw the official music video garner over 22 million views on YouTube.

But before they take each other on, the fun starts with a man who Okay Africa describes as “one of the most complete artist packages we have seen in SA”. Pretoria-born superstar, Focalistic brings his unique and ground-breaking fusion of Hip-Hop, Amapiano and Kwaito sounds to the show as he sets the scene for the night. Focalistic is armed with new hits from his recently-released EP, Quarantined Tarantino which has become one of the dance music anthems of the lockdown.

And who better to host and referee this extra cold battle of beats than “her majesty, the queen”, DJ Zinhle. Sitting on 16 years of a successful career, Zinhle is a prolific DJ, producer, businesswoman and author. Having spent years grooming the next generation of female hit-makers through her FUSE Academy, Zinhle has a refined ear for what makes a good hit. And not only will she host the show, she will also close off the episode with a performance of her own.

Fans are encouraged to back their favourite producer between DJs Tira and Maphorisa and show their support via social media. It’s all up to the fans to determine who wins the battle and who’s name can climb up the trends list first.

Make sure to catch this very special edition of Castle Lite Unlocks in Bed With on Wednesday, 29 April 2020, streamed live to you at 19:30 (SAST) on Castle Lite’s YouTube channel, CastleLiteSA.

And once again, Castle Lite will match the number of livestream viewers in monetary value by making a R1 per live view donation to the SA COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.