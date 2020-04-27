Govt Releases 34 Returnees Quarantined At ZIPAM

The government has released 34 residents who are part of the 73 returning residents in quarantine at the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM).

During a briefing of the Ad-hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19 yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said health officers in the provinces would follow up the released returnees.

Of the 34 discharged, seven had completed the mandatory 21 days in quarantine while the remaining 27 had completed 14 days and will spend the other seven days isolated in their own homes.

“The remaining 39 returnees at ZIPAM would be screened and released once they had met the laid-down requirements,” she said.

Mutsvangwa said five returning residents from Mozambique were quarantined at Rowa Training Centre in Mutare Rural and in Victoria Falls, at Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School, 45 returnees were yesterday placed under quarantine.

“Identification of isolation centres across the country’s administrative districts had been completed and work was at various stages to ensure that the medical facilities are ready to receive and handle severe and critical cases when the need arises,” she added

Mutsvangwa said training of medical personnel who will manage the facilities is on-going.