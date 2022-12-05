Makhadzi Returns To Zimbabwe

Multi-award winning South African musician Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, will be back in Zimbabwe this December for shows in the border town of Beitbridge and Harare.

Makhadzi made the announcement on her social media handles, expressing that she fears that Zimbabwe love may force her to abandon South Africa, her home country.

“Zimbabwe my lovers, I was panicking how come I don’t come back this December where’s magear is stl on top 10 charts . 😂🔥. Finally, I have your dates available. Are you ready? (sic)” wrote Makhadzi.

The Ghanama hitmaker will first perform across Limpopo in Beitbridge on the 21st of December at an end-of-year shutdown party, before heading for the capital for a show at Jongwe Corner on the 22nd of December.

In Harare, she will be supported by urban grooves musicians ExQ and Trevor Dongo and Zimdancehall chanter Enzo Ishall.

Makhadzi was last in the country in October when she headlined a Kadoma show together with Jah Prayzah.

However, some of the faces that were supposed to grace the show did not make it. Show hostess Madam Boss was involved in an accident while on her way to that show.

