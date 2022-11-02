SasaiRemit rewards its customers, launches consumer promotion for sending money from SA to Zimbabwe

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2 November 2022 – SasaiRemit, one of Africa’s leading digital money transfer providers and a business of Cassava Technologies, a leading pan-African technology group, has introduced an exciting consumer promotion.



The promotion, called “Thatha amathousand”, affords thousands of its existing and new customers in South Africa an opportunity to win thousands of Rand worth of grocery vouchers by merely sending a minimum of the equivalent of US$50 from South Africa, to their loved ones in Zimbabwe.



Mutsa Sibanda, SasaiRemit COO, said, “We are seeing a progressive, exponential increase in remittance inflows from South Africa to Zimbabwe, estimated to be more than R6 billion this year. This growth underscores not only the importance remittances currently have in supporting the Zimbabwean economy, being one of the most important sources of foreign currency inflows, but also their effect in providing relief to millions of Zimbabweans.



“They rely on these funds daily to meet their needs, for sustenance, shelter, education, and healthcare. Despite this, more than 50% of these funds are remitted via informal channels, which presents a security risk for the sender and receiver of the funds. Therefore, this promotion is designed to inspire confidence in thousands of customers that Sasai Remit is committed to providing a safer, more accessible and affordable platform to send money home to their loved ones,” said Mr Sibanda.



He went on to say: “The customer is at the heart of our operation, and this initiative further accentuates the company’s long-standing commitment to building trust as well as giving back to its customers who have faced a particularly challenging year in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic with a chance of unlocking grocery vouchers worth thousands of Rand for sending money to Zimbabwe.”



Mr Sibanda said in doing this, SasaiRemit had joined forces with its payment channel partners, that include – Pick’nPay, Shoprite, PEP, Makro, Game, Checkers, Jumbo , Ackermans, Boxer, Builders, and Cambridge, from where customers would also redeem their grocery vouchers.



“In addition, the SasaiRemit beneficiaries in Zimbabwe stand a chance of winning US$50 grocery vouchers when they collect their remittances at any Econet shops , EcoCash outlets or Steward Bank branches. ,” he added.



The two-month-long promotion runs from 27 October to 26 December 2022, where hundreds of vouchers will be won every week.



The voucher winners will be published weekly on SasaiRemit’s social media platforms.



