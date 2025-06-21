Self-Styled Prophet, 8 Followers Arrested for Murder in Kwekwe

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested a self-proclaimed prophet and eight of her followers in connection with the death of a man during a suspected exorcism ritual in Kwekwe.

Charity Mafirowanda (46) was taken into custody alongside eight congregants — Talent Khumalo (42), Bongani Paraffin (33), Admire Makota (23), Ronald Mandiedza (24), Margret Zireba (21), Lyton Ndlovu (19), Arnold Mashiri (23), and Pauline Banda (33) following the death of Micky Chuma (54) at a church shrine in Mbizo on 18 June 2025.

In a statement police said the group allegedly administered an unidentified concoction to Chuma as part of an attempt to “exorcise evil spirits.” The ritual turned fatal with Chuma reportedly dying at the scene.

“Police in Kwekwe arrested a self-proclaimed prophet, Charity Mafirowanda, and eight congregants in connection with a case of murder… The suspects allegedly administered a concoction to the victim in an attempt to exorcise evil spirits, resulting in the victim’s death.

“After the victim’s death, the suspects allegedly carried the body from the shrine to the victim’s residence, where they placed it on the bed before covering it with blankets in an attempt to conceal the crime,” said the ZRP

Investigations are ongoing and the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Cases involving spiritual healing and unregulated religious practices have raised concern in the country with desperate followers turning to the so-called prophets in search of solutions to personal and health problems.