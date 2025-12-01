Severe Storms Lash Parts of Zimbabwe as MSD Warns of More Turbulent Weather

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of continued unstable weather conditions after heavy rains and thunderstorms swept across several provinces over the weekend.

In a report issued on Sunday, the MSD said Manicaland Province bore the brunt of the storms with Chipinge recording 97 mm of rainfall, the highest in the country.

Mutema received 62 mm while Bwerudza recorded 42 mm.

Other significant rainfall totals included Matopos (41 mm), Mukandi (37 mm), Wedza (26 mm) and Mvurwi (21 mm). Most other areas recorded less than 20 mm.

The department said most regions woke up to cloudy and warm conditions on Sunday although some parts of the west experienced clearer skies.

By evening, isolated thundershowers had developed across several provinces prompting renewed warnings over lightning and hail.

Residents were urged to take precautions including seeking immediate shelter when thunder is heard, avoiding open spaces and water bodies and staying indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder.

The MSD said Monday, 1 December, was expected to begin with partly cloudy and mild conditions across Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Harare Metropolitan and the Mashonaland Provinces.

These areas are forecast to become mostly cloudy and warm by afternoon with scattered thunderstorms likely.

Heavy downpours and hail are particularly expected in Mashonaland East and the northern parts of Manicaland.

Matabeleland North is expected to remain partly cloudy and warm, with milder spells in the morning and evening.

Weather instability is expected to continue into Tuesday, 2 December.

Harare Metropolitan, Midlands, northern Manicaland, Matabeleland North and the Mashonaland Provinces are set for partly cloudy and mild mornings followed by warm, cloudy afternoons with scattered thunderstorms and isolated heavy rainfall.

Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and southern Manicaland will remain partly cloudy and warm with chances of isolated thundery showers and mild overnight conditions.

The MSD urged the public to remain alert as the stormy weather persists across much of the country.