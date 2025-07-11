Sex Workers Demand Legal Reforms to Protect them from Harrassment

Scores of participants who attended the just ended Sex Worker Symposium held in Mazowe this week demanded for increased mobile outreach, peer-led interventions and supportive legal reforms to protect sex workers’ rights and health.

This came after sex workers raised concerns of increased mistreatment, discrimination and oppression in the country.

“We want to protect ourselves, just like anyone else,” said one of the participants.

Another participant who also commented on conditions of anonymity said, “We need safe spaces, not silence.” Urging the law enforcement officers to use power to protect them and not oppress them.

The Symposium, was hosted by Springs of Life Zimbabwe (SLZ), a non-governmental organisation committed to promoting health, dignity and rights for marginalised groups.

SLZ Programmes Director Ms Precious Msindo said the organisation complements Government efforts by addressing gaps in service delivery for key populations.

“We support national health objectives by distributing condoms, linking sex workers to friendly health facilities and raising awareness on sexual and reproductive health rights,” Msindo said.

“Our work is rooted in the belief that no one should be left behind—this is critical for achieving both local and global STI and HIV prevention goals.”

Speaking at the same event,Bindura district National AIDS Council (NAC) coordinator, Agriopa Karuru also called for a collective action to stop discrimination and curb the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, especially among vulnerable and high-risk populations such as sex workers.

“There is need for everyone to come on board and join forces to curb the spread of STIs. We can do this by promoting promoting consistent condom use, regular STI screening and non-discriminatory treatment,” said.

“It is a public health responsibility and a step towards meeting both our national and international health targets.”

The event brought together healthcare professionals, civil society representatives and sex workers to discuss challenges and opportunities in reducing STI infections.

Mr Karuru said stigma, criminalisation and lack of tailored services continue to hinder national progress.

“Sex workers often fear seeking services due to harassment or judgment, which increases their vulnerability,” he said.