Sexual And Reproduction Health Key to Vision 2030

The Students and Youth Working on Reproductive Health Action Team (SAYWHAT) Thursday implored the government to take on board young people’s sexual and reproductive health rights towards the vision 2030.

In a press statement to mark the International Youth Day, the advocacy team on sexual and reproductive health for young people said government’s vision 20230 should take on board young people’s health rights.

“The organisation (SAYWHAT) believes that sexual and reproductive health rights are key in the run up to the vision 2030. A nation with healthy youths is guaranteed of success and continuity,” reads part of the statement.

Following government’s report in April which indicate that at least 5 000 teenage girls became pregnant while 1,800 entered into early marriages between January and February this year alone, SAYWHAT said unwanted pregnancies could be minimised by allowing young folks to access sexual and reproductive services.

“The organisation pleads with relevant public health office bearers to open up sexual and reproductive health services to young people to avoid inconveniencies such as unwanted pregnancies and sexual transmitted infections (STIs).”

Last month Vice President and health minister Constantino Chiwenga shot down a proposal by the health parliamentary committee that young people and adolescents should not seek parental consent in the event they need sexual and reproductive services.

SAYWHAT however, says the recent incident in Marange where a14 year-old girl Memory Machaya is reported to have died while giving birth at a religious shrine in Bocha, should be an opportunity for the government to introduce stricter measures in the new upcoming marriage bill to stop child marriages.

“The successive media reports on sexual relationships involving minors of late, are very worrying and disturbing.

“The death of a 14 year-old Memory Machaya in Marange a couple of weeks ago while giving birth, as reported in the media, is an indictment on the religious apostolic sect institution.

“SAYWHAT recommends government and parliament of Zimbabwe to introduce stricter measures in the upcoming new marriage bill to stop child marriages and violation of young people’s sexual and reproductive health rights.”