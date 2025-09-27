Shumba Stars as Gladiators Crush Takashinga 2 in NPL T20 Blast

By Kudzai Zvaguma

Gladiators Cricket Club won an exciting match against Takashinga 2 in the 2025 NPL T20 Blast at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

Takashinga 2 batted first and scored 156 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Cephas Zhuwao was the top scorer with a quick 22 runs from just 4 balls hitting four fours and a six in a powerful start.

Chasing 157 to win, Gladiators Cricket Club reached the target in 17.5 overs, losing only 5 wickets.

Milton Shumba led the way with a solid 40 runs, while Panashe Taruvinga added 24.

Shumba’s smart and steady batting earned him the Player of the Match award, helping his team secure a strong win.

Gladiators’ bowlers also played a big part in the victory. Owen Muzondo and Newman Nyamhuri both took 2 wickets and kept their bowling tight, making it hard for Takashinga 2 to score freely.

Arineshto Vhezha was the standout bowler for Takashinga 2, taking 2 wickets at a decent economy rate.

This win shows that Gladiators Cricket Club is in good form as the tournament continues.

Takashinga 2 will hope to bounce back in their upcoming matches and stay in the race for the title.