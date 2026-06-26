Small Plane Crashes Into Beijing’s Tallest Skyscraper,

A small aircraft has crashed into China’s tallest building, the CITIC Tower (China Zun), in Beijing’s central business district, prompting a heavy security response and road closures around the landmark skyscraper.

According to eyewitness accounts and multiple reports, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon as the aircraft struck the supertall 108-storey tower, damaging sections of its exterior and triggering an emergency response from authorities. Police quickly sealed off surrounding roads, restricted access to the area, and dispersed onlookers as emergency vehicles converged on the scene.

Footage circulating online showed disruption around the building, with reports indicating that the aircraft may have impacted the upper levels of the structure. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash, the origin of the aircraft, or whether there were casualties.

The CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, stands at 528 metres and is the tallest completed building in Beijing. It is a major commercial hub housing corporate offices, including the headquarters of CITIC Group.

Officials have yet to issue a full statement as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Access to the area remains restricted.