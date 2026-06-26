Death Toll Climbs to 589 as Rescuers Race Against Time After Double Venezuela Earthquakes

Rescue teams continued searching for survivors on Friday as the death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela rose to at least 589, with thousands more injured and tens of thousands still unaccounted for.

The back-to-back earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck just 39 seconds apart on Wednesday evening, devastating communities near the capital, Caracas, and flattening buildings in the coastal state of La Guaira, the worst-hit area.

Residents and volunteers have joined emergency workers in digging through collapsed buildings in desperate efforts to find survivors, as many families spend nights outdoors fearing aftershocks. Authorities have declared a state of emergency while international rescue teams and humanitarian aid continue to arrive from several countries.

The disaster has compounded Venezuela’s ongoing humanitarian and economic challenges, with damaged infrastructure slowing rescue operations. Officials warn the death toll is expected to rise as search efforts continue in affected communities.