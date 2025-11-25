Jah Prayzah to Close Down Global Tour with Homecoming Show

Jah Prayzah

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Musician Jah Prayzah is set to conclude his widely acclaimed Ndini Mukudzei World Tour with a high-energy homecoming concert at the Harare International Convention Centre (HICC) on 29 November 2025.

The finale, organised by Gateway Stream Media in partnership with JP Entertainment is expected to draw thousands of fans eager to witness the closing chapter of a tour that has taken the musician across several continents over the past year.

Gateway Stream Media Manager Elton Kurima said the decision to stage the final performance at HICC was deliberate describing it as the climax of both the tour and the album’s journey.

“HICC, being the last on the line-up, serves as a place to celebrate the successful launch of Jah Prayzah’s album and the seamless World Tour he embarked on throughout the year,” Kurima said.

Jah Prayzah launched the tour on 3 May at Old Hararians Sports Club coinciding with the release of Ndini Mukudzei before making an appearance at the Bira Rembira International Festival.

The international leg featured a sold-out show in Wolverhampton on 25 May, a July performance that drew large crowds in Toronto and a high-octane concert at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park Arena on 15 November.

Kurima said the HICC show stands apart from the rest of the tour largely because of the venue’s stature.

“The HICC is Zimbabwe’s premier concert venue offering world-class sound, lighting and flexible space for up to 4 500 guests making it the ultimate destination for unforgettable live performances,” he said.

Demand for the homecoming event is already rising with organisers confirming that Phase 1 tickets have sold out.

Phase 2 tickets are now available at various pharmacies across Harare.

The Shutdown concert is expected to be one of country’s biggest live music events of the year, rounding off a tour that has strengthened Jah Prayzah’s position as one of the country’s most prominent musical exports.