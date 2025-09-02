Teen Talent, Defying Odds Inspiring a Generation of Artists

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

At just 20, Dylan Tanaka Chakwesha better known as Soul Boy HD is fast carving out a name for himself in Zimbabwe’s music industry.

But he is not just a singer. He is a producer, animator, graphic designer and scriptwriter a multi-talented creative determined to leave his mark.

In an interview, Soul Boy HD described his journey as one rooted in passion and resilience.

Inspired by Michael Jackson as a toddler, he began writing songs while in primary school and producing beats during his early teens.

By 2022, he had penned his first track Reckless Grass before releasing This Is My Life, a single that introduced his sound to the world.

His influences stretch from Michael Jackson to Chris Brown and Kevin Kent, but he insists his music cannot be boxed into a single genre.

His catalogue blends R&B, Afro-pop, gospel and pop. For him, music is more than entertainment – it is a message.

“I want to bring back meaning into today’s music,” he said.

Like many emerging artists, his path has not been without hurdles.

Without access to professional studios or expensive equipment, Soul Boy HD turned to mobile apps and even his phone to record music.

“It’s not about the tools you have, but the talent and effort you put in,” he said a philosophy that has shaped his journey.

His persistence is already paying off. He has performed at major gatherings including the Lawayo church conference, where he entertained a crowd of more than 10,000.

Beyond music, he is collaborating with local clothing brand City Icon and exploring opportunities to perform nationwide.

His long-term dream is to establish his own record label – one that will nurture young talent often sidelined by lack of resources.

But perhaps his strongest message is for other aspiring artists.

“I’ve been told I won’t make it, but I know what I’m doing. Never give up, even when people doubt you.”

With creativity, determination and a growing fan base across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Spotify, YouTube and AudioMag, Soul Boy HD is positioning himself as a force to be reckoned with in Zimbabwean music – one beat at a time.