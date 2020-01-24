Chiwenga Loses Child Custody to Marry

Vice President Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga has lost the battle for his children’s custody after High Court gave him 24 hours to surrender them to his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa.

In the application, Mubaiwa was seeking an order compelling Chiwenga to allow her custody of their three children and access to their matrimonial home in Borrowdale.

In a High Court ruling in the hands of 263Chat, Chiwenga was ordered to restore the custody of the couple’s three children to Mubaiwa who also got access to their Borrowdale house.

Chiwenga had previously barred Mubaiwa from accessing their Borrowdale house telling the court that she had her own house.

“The respondent is hereby ordered to restore the custody of the minor children namely Tendai Dominique Chiwenga (Born 4 November 2011), Christian Tawanazororo Chiwenga (Born 15 Novembeer 2012), and Michael Alexander Tadisiswa Chiwenga (Born 13 February 2014) to the custody of the applicant within twenty-four hours of this order.

“The respondent is hereby interdicted and restrained from interfering with applicant’s access to, use and enjoyment of the property known as 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale Brooke, Borrowdale, Harare,” reads the High Court ruling.

Chiwenga and Mubaiwa going through a divorce process that has spilled into the courts with the two washing their dirty linen in public.

Chiwenga has also reported Mubaiwa to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) who have since arrested the former model on charges of fraud, money laundering and misrepresentation among other charges.

The misrepresentation charge emanates from an allegation that Mubaiwa lied to Justice George Chiweshe that Chiwenga who at that time was bedridden had accepted to a court wedding.

Chiwenga, who filed for divorce from Mubaiwa late last year, has described his estranged wife as a witch and a drug addict.