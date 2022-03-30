Susan Mutami Makes Stunning Revelations About Marry-Chiwenga Ordeal

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa’s estranged lover Susan Mutami has revealed why Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is eager to bring his ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa to justice.

Mutami said Marry, who has been in and out of court despite visibly severe health condition, conspired with accomplices to poison her then-husband Chiwenga and inherit his wealth.

She revealed it was Chiwenga’s close ally and then foreign affairs minister, the late Sibusiso Moyo who made calls to China resulting in his transfer from South Africa to Asia.

Mutami further alleged that while Chiwenga was getting better in China, Marry was already spending his wealth in assumption that her husband was never to come back.

Read the full text below:

Ngatibatsiranei kufunga pano. If ur wife is given poison to kill you by ur subordinates, worwara zviri serious, woendeswa ku SA for treatment, then ur soldier friend (RIP)ofonera ma China kuti tibatsireiwo.

Omira mira kuti urarame wonoitwa ma multiple organ transplant, rehab in short. Then poitwa an investigation nana boys zvobatwa kunzi mukadzi wako ari involved plus akapromiswa a lot of money plus ur pension.

Wobva wararama apa vanhu vanenge vasingazive kuti uchiri mupenyu here or wakafa vachingonyepa ku media vasina kana clue bt ana boys vanenge vachiziva kuti Bholato Bholato.

Madam votanga kugara ne boyfriend uri mupenyu mu den mako. Votora ur savings achifunga kuti wa kicker bucket odya nehama dzake since anenge asisina access kwauriachifunga kuti she scored a goal.

Wobva wadzoka manje unannounced bt ana boys vanenge vachiketa kuti Bholato Bholato. Wodzoka wosekerera zvako sebenzi and not say a word and u mind ur own business. Uri iwe murume apa unoita sei kuna madam.