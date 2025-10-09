Chiwenga Calls for Responsible Mining and Value Addition

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has called for a fundamental shift in country’s mining industry from raw mineral extraction to sustainable beneficiation and community-driven development —as the country seeks to transform its vast mineral wealth into inclusive, long-term prosperity.

Speaking at the official opening of the 28th Edition of the Mine Entra Conference in Bulawayo, Chiwenga described the annual event as “a strategic convening of minds shaping the future of our nation’s mining, engineering and transport sectors.”

“This conference is not merely an annual gathering. It provides a platform for robust dialogue, innovation and sustainable investment in one of Zimbabwe’s most vital industries,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of mining to the country’s economy, Chiwenga said the sector contributes over 70% of export earnings and 14.5% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while sustaining thousands of livelihoods.

He said this year’s theme, “Beyond Extraction: Sustaining the Future of Mining,” captures the nation’s determination to move away from exporting raw minerals towards value addition and industrialisation.

“We must embed beneficiation and value addition as non-negotiable principles of our mining strategy. Every tonne extracted must translate into jobs created, industries built and communities transformed,” he said.

Chiwenga urged miners to act as “custodians of national wealth,” stressing integrity, responsibility and environmental protection in their operations.

He also called on suppliers, processors and investors to align with Zimbabwe’s industrialisation drive.

“Zimbabwe remains open for business not for extraction. We seek mutual partnerships that ensure the minerals beneath our soil empower all our people,” he said.

The Acting President announced that the recently gazetted Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill would modernise the mining regime by enforcing transparency, corporate social responsibility and ethical operations.

The law, he said, would ensure that communities directly benefit through the development of schools, clinics, roads and sustainable livelihoods.

He also vowed to root out corruption, illicit mineral trading and leakages in the sector, describing them as “cancers that erode public trust and deprive citizens of their rightful benefits.”

“Authorities must enhance transparency in licensing, monitoring and compliance. Regular audits, public reporting and whistleblower protection will be integral to our governance system,” he said.

Chiwenga commended recent milestones such as the commissioning of the Palm River Energy Metallurgical Plant and the Zimplats Smelter Expansion and Abatement Project which he said anchor Zimbabwe’s beneficiation and energy self-sufficiency ambitions.

He urged closer collaboration between mining companies and research institutions to harness artificial intelligence, geospatial mapping and automation for greater efficiency and transparency.

As Zimbabwe transitions from National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to NDS2 under Vision 2030, Chiwenga reaffirmed government’s commitment to sustainable mining practices aligned with the Africa Mining Vision and the SADC Protocol on Mining.

“We are building a Zimbabwe where mining is not just a source of revenue but a foundation for national renewal and growth. Let this conference ignite bold ideas, partnerships and innovations that transform our mineral wealth into sustainable prosperity,” he said.