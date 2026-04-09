Tobacco Turmoil: Farmers Trapped in Price Slump

This year’s tobacco marketing season has proven difficult for many farmers, as unfavorable market conditions driven by supply and demand continue to take a toll.

A large number of Tobacco companies are still holding onto unsold tobacco from the previous season, leaving them under pressure of having a lot in their wear houses.

In a way to trying to get first hand information on these challenges, the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development visited the Boost Africa tobacco auction floors in Karoi to assess the situation.

Speaking during the visit, committee member Felix Maburutse said the purpose of the tour was to engage directly with farmers and better understand their concerns.

“Today, as the Portfolio Committee, we are here in Karoi to listen to your challenges so that appropriate solutions can be found,” he said.

Farmers, however, voiced strong dissatisfaction with the current pricing structure, describing it as unsustainable.

Eton Chisunda highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that prices are ranging between US$1.50 and US$2.00 per kilogram.

“With inputs costing around US$1,500, these prices make it impossible for us to repay our debts. There is a need for immediate price adjustments,” he said.

Another farmer, Linda Monga, questioned why tobacco prices have not kept pace with rising production costs.

“Everything we need for production is becoming more expensive, yet tobacco prices remain unchanged. I urge Boost Africa to review and increase their prices,” she said.

The concerns raised underscore growing pressure within the sector, as farmers call for urgent interventions to ensure the viability of their livelihoods.