Top Lawyer in Dock Over US$87K Property Deal Scandal

By Judith Nyuke

Prominent lawyer Jacqueline Sande appeared in court over allegations she swindled Inter Africa boss Leonard Mukumba out of US$85,000 in a failed property deal.

Sande appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei charged with theft of trust property.

She was granted US$300 bail and the matter was remanded to 25 August 2025.

According to court papers, the complainant in this case is Leonard Mukumba who is a director and shareholder at Inter Africa (Pvt).

The State represented by Rufaro Chonzi alleges that on 23 January 2025, Mukumba purchased a property known a stand number 595 Midlands Township of Stand 13 Midlands Township, Waterfalls, Harare measuring 4009 square meters held under deed of transfer 5883/91 from Maria Gareth Sithole.

On the same day, Mukumba reportedly paid out two cash payments of US$ 85 000 for the purchase price and US$ 2 210 towards the transfer fees to Sande who was representing the interests of the seller Maria Sithole.

After paying the money for the property, Mukumba reportedly signed an agreement of sale with the seller.

Sande was supposed to make a transfer of the property upon full payment of the purchase price. Notwithstanding the agreement to transfer property, no transfer of the property has been effected.

After realizing that there were issues in the transfer of the property, Mukumba engaged Sande through his lawyers Mushangwe and Company for return of the purchase price and the transfer fees.

It is the State’s case that Sande failed to refund the money and became evasive. She reportedly converted the money to her own use.

Total value stolen is USS 87 210-00 and nothing was recovered.