Tragedy in Buhera as Teen Killed by Bushbuck While Guarding Family Garden

By Takudzwa Madondo

A 15-year-old boy from Deure village in Chief Chamutsa’s area, Buhera has died after a violent and unexpected attack by a bushbuck while he was guarding his mother’s garden.

The victim, identified as Isaac Mungani was in the company of a 12-year-old girl Lillian Matongo when the incident occurred around 5:30pm on Tuesday.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the tragic event.

“The bushbuck entered the garden, prompting the children to chase it away. However, the animal returned catching Isaac off guard and pierced him with its horns on the left thigh and fell down where he got unconscious,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

According to the police, Lillian screamed for help drawing the attention of boys who were playing football nearby.

They quickly raised the alarm and the boy’s mother Modester Mungani (35) reported the incident to the Birchenough Bridge Police Post.

Sadly, Isaac was pronounced dead on arrival at Birchenough Bridge Hospital.