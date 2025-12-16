Tungwarara Denies Rift with Mugwadi

Prevail International Chairman Tempter Tungwarara

Special Investment Presidential Advisor Paul Tungwarara has rejected reports of tensions between himself and Buhera West MP Tafadzwa Mugwadi describing the claims as false and driven by social media speculation.

In an interview, Tungwarara dismissed the claims saying there are no issues between the two politicians.

“I do not have any issues whatsoever with Honourable Mugwadi. He is my brother and a fellow cadre in the same party,” Tungwarara said

He said ZANU PF placed a strong emphasis on unity and discipline adding that internal disputes had no place in a party focused on governance.

“These stories are being manufactured on social media by people who thrive on falsehoods,” he said urging the public to ignore what he called misleading narratives.

Dr Tungwarara said the ruling party’s priority was development, not personal rivalries and that its members were expected to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s agenda.

He also highlighted the Presidential Community Development Fund which he said was aimed at boosting economic activity at grassroots level.

According to Dr Tungwarara, each constituency is allocated US$25 000 under the revolving fund which he said could help transform rural communities if properly managed.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF’s Manicaland province has reaffirmed Chipinge District’s recommendation that Dr Tungwarara be co-opted into the party’s Central Committee.

The provincial chairperson, Tawanda Mukodza said the decision followed consultations conducted in line with party procedures.

He said the Chipinge District Coordinating Committee met and endorsed Dr Tungwarara’s nomination a position later adopted by the Provincial Coordinating Committee.

Mr Mukodza said the province had earlier been instructed by the party’s national leadership to repeat the process after an initial co-option was nullified.

“We complied with the directive and convened another meeting to verify the recommendation from Chipinge District and to establish if there were any objections,” he said.

He added that the process reflected the province’s commitment to internal procedures and party unity.