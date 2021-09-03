UCCZ Pastor Features Pinjisi, Tryson Chimbetu On Second Album

Upcoming gospel musician and a United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ) minister Rev Fredrick Thondhlana will tomorrow (Saturday) release his second album titled #Covered which features seasoned musicians Tryson Chimbetu, Tatenda Pinjisi, Munyaradzi Munodawafa among others.

The seven-track album which carries Ndau hymnals from the UCCZ hymn book is according to Thondhlana about him thanking God for his hand in his life.

In an interview with 263Chat, Thondhlana said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, he will not be able to do a physical launch but will use online platforms such as Facebook and Youtube as well as WhatsApp to share his new project to his fans and the general public.

“The album is all about thanking the Lord for his remarkable hand in my life. I have gone through a lot but God has protected and guided me. The album is also about encouraging someone who is being tormented by life challenges that God is the almighty and will never forsake his people,” said Thondhlana.

The talented cleric was buoyant about collaborating with other musicians saying it helps to push his message far and wide.

“I enjoy collaborating with other musicians and on the album Covered, I can safely say the musicians who featured brought so much. I intent to have more collaborations in my next projects,” added Thondhlana.

“I would like to thank my wife Juliet for always supporting my music. I am also grateful to my Bishop Rev John Matiza for encouraging me to pursue music, these are the fruits of his encouragements and I am always indebted.”

On Kutenda which features Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Thondhlana talks about having strong faith in order to please God while Purutanyi Purutanyi which features another gospel music rookie Patience Muchayi, the revered pastor sings about the benefits of following God’s commandments and word.

Another track to look forward to is Zvakaita sekurota, featuring Dendera prodigy Tryson Chimbetu. On this song, Thondhlana talks about celebrating God for pulling people through difficult seasons.

On Mbiri yekudenga which features Juliet Sithole, Thondhlana praises God for what he has done in his life.

Thondhlana also features Tatenda Pinjisi widely taunted as the Sungura messiah on the song Ndirangarireiwo which he said is a cry for God’s mercy.

Another Ndau hymnal Mwari ndatarisana nemwi, featuring acapella group Marimba Edenga Gospel Singers, Thondhlana goes a bit intimate with God asking to hear his crying voice.

The seven-track album was produced by Gibson Makumbe from VOT Studios in Harare.