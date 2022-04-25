UK-Based Songstress Serving A Gourmet Of Gospel Delights

United Kingdom-based gospel songstress Matildah Makandiona-Tekeshe is already heading for the studio for the recording of her fifth album ‘Seasons’ even before the launch of her fourth – ‘Jehovah Yahweh’ – in a show of her songwriting prowess.

By Bernard Chiketo

The songbird who is married ZAOGA FIF Ministries pastor – Pfungwa Tekeshe, and leads its praise and worship department at regional level, is currently riding high with ‘Masuwo’ a single in which she features Sebastian Magacha.

The duet with Magacha is one of five songs that have so far released as singles of the yet to be launched fourth album as she serves her gourmet of gospel delights a song at a time.

“We’ve released 5 singles from this 4th album already and they have been received well, the other singles are ‘Makagadzirira Here’, ‘Mutsvene’, ‘Makakodzera’, ‘Munopindura Minamato’, so in some way the launch will be an album celebration,” Makandiona-Tekeshe said.

It has eight songs and is set to be released in the next three months. Unreleased songs include ‘Ndinewe’, ‘Holy’ and the title track ‘Jehovah Yahweh’.

Makandiona-Tekeshe who is currently in Zimbabwe will start recording her fifth album next week with Macdonald Chidavaenzi at Eternity Productions.

She said her albums are themed.

“Jehovah Yahweh is centred on the greatness of God, The Almighty, Ever-present, All knowing God, The God who hears and answers prayer.

“The 5th Album “Seasons” is preaching the message of Hope, encouraging patience and a long-suffering heart in all seasons we pass through in this life, not to fear but trust in God,” the gifted musician said.

Born in a family of six in Mutare, the England-based songstress is now blessed with three daughters.

She is a worshipper and a praise and worship team leader both at Assembly and Regional level at ZAOGA FIF Ministries Bedford UK.

Makandiona-Tekeshe gave her life to Christ at age 13 and was an active member of the Scripture Union during her school years during which time she led Highfield 2 High group and sang at school assembly.

She gave credit to her sister Tsitsi Maraba for helping her overcome her stage fright.

The musician released her first album ‘Kugona kwaMwari’ in 2012 with the second – ‘Mukana Uripo,’ coming in 2015. The third – ‘The Kingdom of God’ – was dropped in 2018.

Makandiona-Tekeshe told 263 Chat that although she has been busy with her compositions and church ministry, she is also hoping to leverage on the opportunities that technology is currently presenting.

“Am focusing on the creative challenge of branding and the use of new technology to market and distribute my music.”

She is also hoping to produce more videos for her over 30 song-discography.

Among her memorable shows is her husband’s graduation party in 2012 where she was supported by the Manatsas and the Green Arrows Band.

Other show to remember was The Harvest International festival in Bedford and had a successful concert at, “The Bedford Corn Exchange” in September 2017 featuring Madam Boss, Queen Patience, Setina Mandiveyi and Nursel.

She also hosted a concert, “Festival of Praise” in Zimbabwe in August 2019 which featured top gospel artists who include Matthias Mhere, Evangelist Mai Makenzi, Eleana Makombe, Nyasha Mutongwizo, Alpha Ngoni Gatsi and Alice Shumi Marandure. Samantha Kureya (Gonyeti) and Maggie of the Bus Stop TV were the event mc’s.