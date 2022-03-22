Underpressure Police Boss Commits To Assist In Evicting Whitecliff Residents

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has committed to assist towards the eviction of Whitecliff residents who illegally settled on a land belonging to Eddies Pfugari Properties.

This comes after government reneged on its earlier commitment to pay Eddies Pfugari to stop the eviction of residents.

Police Commissioner Godwin Matanga and Dzivarasekwa officer in charge Judith Tinarwo have also been under fire and on the verge of being jailed after they were found in contempt of court for failing to provide police details to escort sheriff to evict the illegally settled Whitecliff residents.

In a letter from Eddies Pfugari lawyers, Scanlen & Holderness to sheriff and in possession of 263Chat, the company said they are no longer pursuing the contempt application after the police undertook to assist in evicting the Whitecliff residents.

“We refer to our letter to you dated 14 March 2022 and the writer’s teleconversation with Mrs Siwadi earlier today.

“We can confirm that in view of the undertaking by the Zimbabwe Republic Police to provide the sheriff with the required assistance in enforcing the writ of ejectment, our client will not be pursuing the contempt application.

“Accordingly, we instruct you to proceed with service of the writ of ejectment as per our letter dated 14 March 2022,” reads part of the letter to sheriff.

Whitecliff residents should grabbed the land from Eddies Pfugari and should have been evicted long back after government failed to compensate the company as per agreement.

Pfugari therefore obtained an eviction order at the High Court a few years ago, but the government, through the local government ministry, prevented its implementation after committing to paying for the land.

After government reneged on the payment, the company was left with no option but seek the services of the sheriff of the High Court to implement the eviction.