Universities Under Spotlight in Harassment Inquiry

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has launched a national inquiry into sexual harassment in higher and tertiary institutions warning that systemic failures are enabling abuse to thrive.

Speaking at the launch in Harare, ZGC chairperson Commissioner Margret Mukahanana Sangarwe said the probe would go beyond isolated cases to examine entrenched power dynamics, weak institutional responses and ineffective policies.

“This is not just about individual incidents, but about institutional cultures and structures that may perpetuate environments where harassment can thrive,” she said.

The Commission noted that most harassment complaints it has received since its establishment have come from universities and colleges.

“These stories are not just numbers. Each one represents a life disrupted, a future jeopardised,” Sangarwe added.

The inquiry is being conducted under Section 246 of the Constitution and the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act which mandate the Commission to investigate systemic barriers to gender equality.

A 2022 Parliamentary Report highlighted power imbalances and a culture of silence as major enablers of abuse in tertiary institutions.

Sangarwe said the inquiry would build on such findings by gathering evidence, analysing institutional responses and recommending reforms.

The Commission is inviting students, lecturers, administrators, and civil society to submit testimonies and proposals.

“We need everyone’s voice in this. Change can only come through collective effort,” Sangarwe said.

While acknowledging progress by the Ministry of Higher Education in drafting a model sexual harassment policy, ZGC warned that policies alone were insufficient.

“Implementation is key. Institutions must move beyond paperwork and show real commitment to cultural and structural change,” Sangarwe stressed.

The findings of the inquiry are expected to guide nationwide reforms aimed at making Zimbabwe’s tertiary institutions safer and more inclusive.