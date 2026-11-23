Zimbabwe and Egypt are exploring opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the civil aviation sector, with discussions focusing on aviation safety, technical training, security and improved air connectivity.

The discussions were held between Zimbabwe’s Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Tapiwa Mhona and Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Sameh Elhefny, on the sidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference in Montreal, Canada.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation, the two countries discussed ways to expand technical cooperation, particularly in aviation safety and security, regulatory oversight and the development of professional skills.

The talks also explored opportunities to improve air connectivity between Zimbabwe and Egypt, a move that could support tourism, trade and broader economic relations between the two countries.

A key area of discussion was the exchange of technical expertise and experience in meeting international aviation standards, particularly as African countries work to strengthen their aviation regulatory frameworks and operational capabilities.

Egypt expressed its willingness to share its technical expertise and resources with African countries to support the development of the continent’s aviation sector.

Elhefny emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation among African states, noting that collaboration was essential in improving aviation safety, operational efficiency and compliance with international standards.

For Zimbabwe, stronger engagement with Egypt could open opportunities for technical knowledge exchange and capacity development as the country seeks to strengthen its aviation industry and improve its position within regional and international air transport networks.

The discussions come amid broader efforts across Africa to improve air connectivity, enhance aviation safety and reduce barriers to movement between countries.

Both countries are members of ICAO, which sets international standards and recommended practices for civil aviation safety, security and efficiency.