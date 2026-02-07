Govt Seeks Safety Net for Road Accident Victims

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has called for urgent support for the proposed Road Accident Fund (RAF) Bill, warning that Zimbabwe’s roads have become a deadly national crisis.

Speaking during stakeholder and public consultations in Harare, the minister said the legislation would transform how the country responds to traffic accidents and ensure faster assistance for victims.

“Accidents have become a national scourge and one of the major killers of our people. It is no longer business as usual,” he said.

The proposed fund is designed to create a coordinated social safety net that would cover evacuation, medical treatment and funeral costs, while simplifying compensation procedures.

“The Road Accident Fund will spread the social safety net to take care of every citizen involved in road traffic accidents,” he said.

Mhona highlighted alarming national statistics saying a traffic crash occurs every 15 minutes in Zimbabwe with more than 35 000 accidents recorded each year and at least five deaths reported daily.

He attributed the rising toll to increasing vehicle numbers and growing pressure on the country’s road infrastructure.

A key feature of the proposed law is to strengthen emergency response during the so-called “golden hour” the first 60 minutes after a crash.

“Rapid response and evacuation of victims within a one-hour period, commonly referred to as the ‘golden hour’ from the scene of the accident, is one of the most crucial features of this Road Accident Fund Bill,” Mhona said adding that early medical care significantly improves survival chances.

The new framework would also introduce a non-fault-based compensation model, which the minister said would reduce delays currently faced by victims when processing insurance claims.

“The Fund is a game changer as it will cut delays in claims processing,” he said.

Under the proposal, 35 percent of third-party motor vehicle insurance contributions would be channelled into the Road Accident Fund.

The government is also considering additional revenue streams including fuel levies, traffic fines and other sources.

Mhona urged stakeholders to take part in shaping the law describing the consultations as a critical step towards improving road safety systems.

“We are here today to get your views and input towards the development and subsequent enactment of the Road Accident Fund legislation,” he said.