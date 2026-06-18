Watervlei Memorial Burial Park Targets First Burials By Year-end Amid Land Dispute Concerns

Developers of the Watervlei Memorial Burial Park say the first burials could take place by the fourth quarter of 2026 as construction of the cemetery’s first phase nears completion.

The project, which will feature mausoleums, cremation and embalming facilities, and a dedicated War Veterans Memorial Garden, is expected to provide 40,000 graves during its initial phase, with a further 40,000 planned in a second phase.

Speaking during a press briefing, project manager Ismail Nanabawa said construction works, which began in late 2024, have reached an advanced stage, with about 80 per cent of the internal road network already opened.

“We started with rehabilitating the site, which had a significant number of anthills and dumping pits,” Nanabawa said.

“The entire premises were being used mainly as pubs, butcheries and restaurants. We spent a significant amount of time landscaping, clearing and preparing for road construction.”

Nanabawa said the project includes six kilometres of main roads that will divide the site into burial sections.

“We hope to finish Phase One by the fourth quarter of this year and possibly have the first burials at that stage,” he said.

The remainder of the work will focus on perimeter fencing, environmental rehabilitation, tree planting and the construction of a memorial village, which will house administrative offices and other support facilities.

Developers plan to plant about 1,000 trees across the site.

However, Nanabawa said progress has been affected by a dispute involving individuals occupying land earmarked for the cemetery’s main access road.

According to Nanabawa, the individuals claim they were allocated the land by the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

The disputed land lies along the proposed route connecting the burial park to Second Road near Zororo Memorial Park.

“We have permission from the City of Harare to develop a main road and approval from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to run our access road from that intersection,” he said.

“Their development is now directly in the way, and their intimidation and threats towards our contractor have not helped.”

Nanabawa alleged that some of the structures are being built within the road reserve and beneath high-voltage power lines.

The project has also faced questions over its proximity to the Prince Edward water treatment works and concerns that it could pose a health risk.

Nanabawa said the developers first received approval from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) in 2018 and have submitted quarterly compliance reports since then.

He said the project’s environmental licence was renewed in January this year, followed by a comprehensive site assessment in March.

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the City of Harare’s health department, and the city’s water, sanitation and roads departments have also inspected the site.

“The most recent feedback we received included recommendations on erosion control, but there were no objections,” Nanabawa said.

He said the nearest graves would be located approximately 450 metres from the nearest water body, exceeding the 250-metre minimum distance recommended by the World Health Organization.

Nanabawa added that many graves would be lined with concrete or other suitable materials to minimise environmental risks.

As part of the project, developers have allocated 8,000 graves to war veterans under an agreement with the Memories of Zimbabwe Armed Struggle Trust (MOZEST) and the War Veterans Association of Zimbabwe.

The designated area will support the government’s programme to rebury the remains of liberation war fighters currently buried in unmarked graves.

Plans for the War Veterans Memorial Garden also include a museum dedicated to preserving the history of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

“We want to create a unique and iconic memorial space that honours our liberation heroes,” Nanabawa said.