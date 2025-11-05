We Must Act Together: Minister Sounds Alarm on Youth Drug Epidemic

By Parvel H. Makona

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister, Tinoda Machakaire has called for a collective national effort to tackle the escalating drug and substance abuse crisis warning it is destroying communities and endangering the country’s future.

Speaking during a radio interview, Machakaire said government efforts alone would not be enough urging parents, communities and young people to take an active role in confronting the problem.

“It is not only government that is supposed to face this problem. We need a whole-of-society approach and a whole-of-stakeholders approach. We must come together, find solutions together and move forward together fighting the same cause,” he said.

The minister noted that drug abuse is taking a toll across the country with families losing young people to addiction, crime and drug-related deaths.

He said government had strengthened its response through targeted programmes and community interventions.

A high-level national committee, chaired by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and deputised by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe is leading the strategy to curb drug trafficking and abuse.

“This issue is a serious threat to our nation. We have set up a high-level committee coordinating the national response, including expanding rehabilitation centres, community outreach and youth engagement programmes,” Machakaire said.

He also encouraged schools, churches and civic organisations to take an active role in prevention and awareness campaigns.

“Go to the streets, go to churches and youth gatherings, listen to their issues. If we do not act, we will lose a generation,” he said.

The government is working closely with health professionals, security agencies and social welfare departments to deliver a multi-sectoral response.

Machakaire said the fight against drug abuse will be long and difficult but said authorities remain committed to protecting the country’s youth.

“Government is working tirelessly to combat this issue. But success depends on everyone playing their part,” he said.