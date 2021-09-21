We Remain Unshaken, Says Chamisa’s Party

Opposition MDC Alliance has responded to the registration of a party under the name Citizens Convergence for Change (CCC) saying it is unmoved by what it says are Zanu PF attempts to decapitate the movement.

In a statement Tuesday, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere intimated that the creation of puppet political parties proved that the ruling party was in panic mode.

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba yesterday posted a letter addressed to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, announcing the formation of the Citizens Convergence for Change (CCC) party.

Citizens Convergence for Change has been widely regarded as a possible name for MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s party following disputes and maneuvers by a rival camp led by Douglas Mwonzora to strip the youthful politician of assets including party name.

“When all is said and done, the regime is in panic mode and they have every reason to be because their days are numbered. To be sure, in line with our Broad Alliance Agenda, a broad alliance of citizens is forming in both urban and rural areas throughout all provinces to win Zimbabwe for change.

“No attempt to hijack the people’s idea whose time has come will succeed. Young people are registering to vote en masse to take us to our 6 million voter target. We have witnessed an unprecedented attempt to decapitate the main opposition by Zanu PF and its proxies.

“We expect more – the use of puppet political parties, the violation of democratic freedoms and the abuse of legal systems. Yet we remain unshaken. They thought they had destroyed us but they have only succeeded in making us stronger as we embed ourselves with the cause of the people and the aspiration of a better Zimbabwe that serves the people,” said Mahere.

She added “At the appropriate time, we will unveil the new, and there will be no confusion for the people to know who their leaders are. We are heartened by the momentum that the citizens have generated around this idea and the rate at which the masses in all corners of Zimbabwe are galvanizing around it.

“What distinguishes this idea from zero-sum politics of our counterparts is that it creates space for citizens all over the nation to participate in building a Zimbabwe of which we can all be proud, that serves the many and not the few.”