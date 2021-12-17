Wedza Based Organisation Fights GBV Head-On

A Wedza based development organization, WERDIT has embarked on a program to advocating for an end to Gender Based Violence (GBV) which they said is prevalent in the area.

Speaking to 263Chat during a recent community meeting, a GBV victim, named Mai Nyamuranga narrated how she was abused by her brother in law for giving birth to a child with disabilities.

“He chased me away saying the child I gave birth to was not his brother’s, who is my husband. I once sought refuge from the next village but I decided to come back and fight legally,” said Mai Nyamuranga.

“While I finally exposed what I was going through, most women are living in fear and suffer in silence because they are convinced that if they speak out, they will not have protection,” she said.

Wedza local councilor, Faustina Mukondwa said gender based violence had become an ‘ulcer’ in the district with unreported cases worryingly rising.

“We are trying to manage these cases and we have decided to work with other organizations to help victims of gender based violence.

“We are also planning to have a one stop shop so that the victims are helped and taken care of,” she said.

According to WERDIT Director, George Makoni, survivors of GBV do not have the courage to report perpetrators who in most cases are their husbands.

Makoni said his organisation is working to empower women to be able to speak out when they are abused.

“GBV is prevalent in all the 15 wards of the district in all its multi-faceted forms. Most survivors prefer not to report for fear of being ridiculed by the society. In the same vein, most women are scared of causing arrest of their husbands who are generally breadwinners in families,” said Makoni .