Christmas Cheer For Kadoma Zimcare Courtesy Of Netone

State owned mobile network operator, NetOne has donated Christmas groceries worth ZWL$ 300 000 to Rubatsiro Zimcare Trust School in Kadoma.

The initiative is part of NetOne ‘s mandate to transform and develop communities.

In a statement, the mobile network operator said they are delighted to be involved in charity work. This initiative is a highlight of NetOne’s commitment over the past 25 years towards uplifting the lives of various members of the community.

As part of NetOne’s 25th Anniversary Celebrations, the leading mobile network operator, has taken time to assist the plight of the less priviledged people in the society.

Under NetOne in the community arm, the company has recently been identified with sustainable CSR programs through capacitating marginalized schools, clinics and hospitals with the provision of laptops, desktops, exercise books, hospitals beds, wheel chairs, blankets, and other hospital equipment.

NetOne has also empowered youths, women and children with livelihood skills to undertake various entrepreneurial activities by offering welding machines, sewing machines just to name a few. NetOne will continue to roll out this initiative yearly to different less privileged homes who are often left out.

Christmas is a time to share love, at such a time it is important to reach out and put a smile on someone’s face, Rubatsiro Zimcare Trust School, had such a great time, with NetOne.The initiative is meant to share the Christmas cheer with the orphans, the elderly, and the disabled.

This saw NetOne staff spending time with the elderly, creating bonds, and generating festive mood. Mrs Simoko, School Head for Rubatsiro Zimcare Trust, who was overwhelmed with joy said, “NetOne has remembered us at the right hour as we are entering the festive season. We are truly grateful to NetOne for the generous gesture which will go a long way in bringing a smile to our students.”NetOne also took time to urge the school to continue to practice and observe all the necessary COVID-19 precaution measures.

As the year ends, the company’s focus is to continue impacting lives, indeed its digital transformation journey has brought a new way of life for everyone, connecting the unconnected. NetOne the World in One.

Rubatsiro Zimcare Trust was founded in 1986 and currently has an enrolment of 25 students.