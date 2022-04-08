Mai Titi “Replaces” Winky D With S.A Music Diva

South African songbird, Kelly Khumalo will be in the country to headline performances at popular comedienne, Mai Titi and her US-based beau Tinashe Maphosa’s wedding tomorrow.

This comes following reports that the comedienne had initially approached Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D with a US$500 offer before his manager rebuffed the bid over the paltry sum.

An evidently excited Mai Titi took to social media to share a video of Khumalo saying, “hello Zimbabwe… I’m so delighted to tell you that I’m coming to Mai Titi’s wedding on the ninth of April this coming weekend, yes! me, yours truly is coming to Zim and I can’t wait to see you guys at the wedding. I’ll be performing all the beautiful songs that you guys love.”

A couple of hours before the announcement, Mai Titi had again taken to social media addressing the rumours. She denied ever contacting Winky d nor his management indicating that if their contact details are availed she would approach them to have the singer perform at the after party.

“Apa number yacho yaWinky d handitorina kana yemanagement yacho ko chitondipaioka nditomunzwa pamwe kana asiri booked ayimbe kuafter party because muchato une varikutoimba havo varipaprogram,” she said.