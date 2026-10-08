Zimbabwe Ready to Host Africa Skills Week 2026

Zimbabwe is set to host the third edition of Africa Skills Week (ASW) from 12 to 16 October 2026, with the Government saying preparations are on track to welcome hundreds of international delegates for the continental skills development event.

The event, which will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), is expected to bring together policymakers, education and training institutions, industry representatives, innovators and development partners from across Africa.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare on Thursday, Skills Audit and Development Minister Jenfan Muswere said Zimbabwe was ready to host the event, which will run under the theme: “Skills for Resilient and Competitive African Industries: From Training to Value Creation.”

More than 644 international delegates and over 1,000 local delegates are expected to attend, alongside several African cabinet ministers and more than 60 exhibitors.

Invitations have been extended to African Union member states, embassies, development partners and more than 150 Zimbabwean institutions.

Muswere said an African Union Evaluation Mission, which visited Zimbabwe from 9 to 11 September, had confirmed the country’s readiness to host the continental gathering.

He added that the Host Agreement between the African Union Commission and the Government of Zimbabwe is expected to be signed on 11 October, a day before the official opening.

“The official opening on 12 October will be led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will tour exhibition stands before a Ministerial and Parliamentary Roundtable Meeting and a welcome dinner,” Muswere said.

The programme will also feature a Youth Summit and field visits to several institutions, including the Harare Institute of Technology, Belvedere Technical Teachers College, the University of Zimbabwe, Zengeza 2 High School, Msasa Industrial Training Centre and the Geo-Pomona Waste Management Centre.

Muswere said hosting Africa Skills Week 2026 would allow Zimbabwe to showcase its skills audit and development programmes while strengthening links between education, industry and investment.

He said the Government expected the event to generate practical partnerships, expand training opportunities and strengthen the alignment between Zimbabwe’s skills development system and the needs of industry.

“Africa Skills Week is about turning training into jobs, enterprises and shared prosperity for our young people,” Muswere said.

The event comes as African countries seek to strengthen technical and vocational education and training, improve youth employability and equip workers with skills aligned with changing industrial and technological demands.